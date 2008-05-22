Finmeccanica to cooperate with Rostechnologii

The Italian technology group Finmeccanica is to cooperate closely with the Russian group Rostechnologii within the High-Tech-Segment, reports RIA Novosti.

This was confirmed yesterday by Finmeccanica president Pier Francesco Guarguaglini in an interview with the Moscow newspaper 'Nesawissimaja Gaseta'. "Rostechnologii operates in the same segment as we do, as technologies are one ove the key areas that we operate in. I believe that the two groups are very similar to each other."



"Finmeccanica is well nown in Italy, but industry alliances are useful to stay competitive in the global market.... Such alliances can measure up to the biggest companies, that operate on a global basis. Russia to should react with adequate measures", said Mr Guarguaglini .



Finmeccanica ist one of the most important partners for a number of Russian companies in the high-tech segment and within industry cooperations. Finmeccanica develops and manufactures in the military and defence segment, as well as in communications- and information technology.