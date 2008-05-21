Tower Semiconductor to acquire Jazz Technologies

Tower Semiconductor and Jazz Technologies have signed a definitive agreement by which Tower will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Jazz in a stock-for-stock transaction valuing Jazz at a fully diluted equity value of approximately $40 million, based on Tower’s closing price on NASDAQ on May 19, 2008.

Under the terms of the agreement, each outstanding share of Jazz common stock will be converted into the right to receive 1.8 Tower ordinary shares. The total value of the transaction, including net debt, is approximately $169 million.



“The acquisition of Jazz is an excellent strategic fit for Tower – it creates economies of scale which allows for improved margins and strongly complements our specialty process offering, transforming us into the leading specialty pure-play foundry,” said Russell Ellwanger, CEO of Tower.



The agreement has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both Tower and Jazz and the transaction is subject to the approval of Jazz’s shareholders and other customary closing conditions. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2008.