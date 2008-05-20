Dell & Sharp may face investment problems in Poland

Mayor companies, such as Dell and Sharp, face problems in their Polish investments. The most affected by the trouble however, will be the image of Poland as a future investment location, reports pb. Here are just three examples.

For its production plant in Lódz', Poland, Dell wanted to buy land from the Polish state-owned railways PKP. However, as the price increased significantly, the company did not pursue the offer, said PB. Dell is investing €200 million and will employ around 3,000 people.



Katsuhiko Machida, Sharp CEO, has – on the other hand - not received a grant promised by the Polish government. The company will invest around €175 million and also employ 3000 people at its manufacturing facility in Torun, Poland. Lawyers, acting for Sharp, had supposedly failed to provide necessary documents.



Hisashi Fukuji, CEO of Orion Electric (Poland), has yet another problem, which will affect the investment of the company in Poland, according to PB. The company planned to invest €40 million in a new production plant. Because of exchange rate changes, the company has failed to reach the required level for a grant, although its investment in yen was – according to Orion – as required.