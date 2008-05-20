Soitec reinvests in Cissoid

Cissoid, Belgian fabless semiconductor company, has concluded a second round of financing with its existing investors. No precise figures were released.

The funds will enable the company to strengthen its position on electronics market and to expand its portfolio of monolithic semiconductor products for high temperature. Additional to that it will also strengthen and extend its distribution channels.



"Markets such as automotive, medical and industrial applications start to seek for reliable solutions above 150°C," commented Tony Denayer, CEO of Cissoid. "We are currently discussing several partnership opportunities in these areas. With our investors' renewed confidence, Cissoid has the means to get ready for a phase of rapid growth."