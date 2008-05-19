Nokia to expand Indian facility

Nokia plans to expand its Chennai-based telecom park, although its two component suppliers will start production within the next two months.

Mr Saxena, director India operations, Nokia India said that Foxconn and Wintek would start production in June and July respectively. Aspocomp, which will produce printed wire boards, starts production later this year.



Nokia Telecom Park hosts manufacturing plants of Nokia and its component manufacturers Jabil, Perlos and Salcomp. The park employs some 15000 people, 8000 of which are employed at the Nokia plant alone.



Mr Saxena said that the company has invested $210 million in its manufacturing facility since December last year. The new investment will make it the biggest employment generators in the region, reports howrah.org