Premo and Ferroxcube cooperate

Ferroxcube and Premo will develop news electrical/electronic inductive components for medium and high power converters, which work with switching frequencies between 5 and 40 kHz.

High environmental standards have been established worldwide, (for example, Kyoto´s Protocol) with the aim of preventing climate change, reducing the impact of pollution, such as CO2, improving the use of energy and increasing use of renewable energies. Those standards promote new products and technologies according to them, however, they are not developed simultaneously, and consequently new and very successful technologies can coexist with other ones which were created in another circumstance.



There are not specific products in the new electronic power converters which work in switch and high power for renewable energies. Until now, the solution is use technologies which were created for other purposes; consequently the performance, answers and cost are not the best.



This project will allow us to develop by themselves a base technology to produce an improved core material for power inductors in solar inverters, and Premo and HISPANIC FERRITAS will get a strategically position in the market, for new opportunities in new sectors such as renewable energies.



Other collaborators participate, too. Center of High Technology (Alcalá de Henares University) will be in charge of instrumentation for characterization of developed materials and reliability tests. The College of Industrial Engineering of Barcelona (Technical University of Catalonia) and Premo will develop a programmable equipment to test power AC inductors in real load conditions. The project will be developed during two years 2007/2008 and the budget is €1.5 millions.