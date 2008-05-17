Hormann Electronics close plant on Ireland

Hormann Electronics will close down its plant in Cork, Ireland, and 138 will lose their jobs.

Hormann Electronics has been based in Cork for more then 30 years. However 117 employees lost their jobs on Friday last week and the other 21 will be redundant by the end of May, Finfacts reports. The company assembles and tests printed circuit boards. The plant will close down by the end of the month.