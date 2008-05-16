Vogt reports 4.3% increase of EBIT margin

In the 1st Quarter of fiscal year 2008 VOGT electronic has generated a turnover of EUR 39.1 million. Compared with prior-year period sales before special items increased by 3.8%.

This positive development is mainly due to business line Automotive where a significant growth rate could be achieved compared to the prior year. Special items of previous year result primarily from the divestment of a loss operating subsidiary at the end of 2007, negative currency effects due to the strong euro and the modified procedure of subcontracting.



For the first 3 months of the current fiscal year, the VOGT electronic Group achieved an operating profit (EBIT = Earnings before interests and tax) of EUR 1.7 million (Q1 2007: EUR 1.0 million). This means an EBIT margin of 4.3% (1st quarter 2007: 2.2%) related to sales.



Net profit after tax and before special items improved by 50% to EUR 0.8 million (1st quarter 2007: EUR 0.4 million).