Nokia: Lights go out in Bochum

Today, 1 ½ months before the final closure of the facility in Bochum, has Nokia closed down the mobile phone production.

The 160 employees have returned employment papers and work cloths, said Gisela Achenbach, head of the employment organisation in the facility.



From Monday, only 150 employees will be responsible for all remaining work, such as the disassembly of machinery. The official closing date is June, 30.



Nokia as announced that the company has signed a contract with novero GmbH, regarding the acquisition of its line fit automotive business. 240 employees are to see re-employment within the new company.



