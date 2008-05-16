Vacon expands Vaasa facility

The Finland-based AC drives manufacturer Vacon will expand its Vaasa facility by a total of 9,000 square metres. In addition to global growth, Vacon is also investing in production and is recruiting more personnel in Finland.

“We are expanding our Vaasa factory as the demand for AC drives is growing globally and because we want to invest in production also in Finland,” says Jari Koskinen, Vice President, responsible for the Vacon Group’s production globally. “For several years, Vacon has been one of the most significant employers in the Vaasa region, and we intend to stay in that position also in future. At the moment, we are looking for personnel to be directly employed by Vacon in production assembly at the Vaasa factory. Vacon also has several other open positions,” Koskinen concludes.



The construction work of a total of 9,000-square-metre expansion at Vacon’s Vaasa factory was started last year and is to be completed in the autumn of 2008. Also office premises will be expanded by some 5,000 square metres, and the construction work is planned to start at the beginning of 2009.



In addition to the Vaasa factory, Vacon has had production in Suzhou, China, since 2005. After the acquisition of TB Wood’s AC drives business was announced in December 2007, Vacon also has factories in the United States, Italy and India. At the moment, Vacon has subsidiaries in 20 countries.