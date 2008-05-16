SMT & Inspection | May 16, 2008
Vacon expands Vaasa facility
The Finland-based AC drives manufacturer Vacon will expand its Vaasa facility by a total of 9,000 square metres. In addition to global growth, Vacon is also investing in production and is recruiting more personnel in Finland.
“We are expanding our Vaasa factory as the demand for AC drives is growing globally and because we want to invest in production also in Finland,” says Jari Koskinen, Vice President, responsible for the Vacon Group’s production globally. “For several years, Vacon has been one of the most significant employers in the Vaasa region, and we intend to stay in that position also in future. At the moment, we are looking for personnel to be directly employed by Vacon in production assembly at the Vaasa factory. Vacon also has several other open positions,” Koskinen concludes.
The construction work of a total of 9,000-square-metre expansion at Vacon’s Vaasa factory was started last year and is to be completed in the autumn of 2008. Also office premises will be expanded by some 5,000 square metres, and the construction work is planned to start at the beginning of 2009.
In addition to the Vaasa factory, Vacon has had production in Suzhou, China, since 2005. After the acquisition of TB Wood’s AC drives business was announced in December 2007, Vacon also has factories in the United States, Italy and India. At the moment, Vacon has subsidiaries in 20 countries.
The construction work of a total of 9,000-square-metre expansion at Vacon’s Vaasa factory was started last year and is to be completed in the autumn of 2008. Also office premises will be expanded by some 5,000 square metres, and the construction work is planned to start at the beginning of 2009.
In addition to the Vaasa factory, Vacon has had production in Suzhou, China, since 2005. After the acquisition of TB Wood’s AC drives business was announced in December 2007, Vacon also has factories in the United States, Italy and India. At the moment, Vacon has subsidiaries in 20 countries.
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments