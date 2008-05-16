PDS Instruments distribute Krohn-Hite in UK

PDS Instruments will be the exclusive UK distributor for all products of US-based equipment maker Krohn-Hite.

Krohn-Hite, based in Brockton Massachusetts, were established in 1949 and have been producing high quality products, such as a range of filter products, wide band amplifiers as well as high precision DC and AC voltage / current sources and calibrators.