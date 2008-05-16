PCB | May 16, 2008
Changes in the TOLATEC-Group
On April 29, 2008, the transaction was completed for Minmetal Non-ferrous Metals (CMN acquiring HPTec from Tolatec), the majority shareholder of HPrec, Ravensburg.
Tolatec has decided to concentrate with its growth strategy on the wood and plastics sector by selling HPTec. The subsidiary focuses in the Printed Circuit Board Industry and was sold to CMN, one of the subsidiaries of China Minmetals Corporation.
HPTec employs about 300 staff at the production sites Ravensburq and Kunshan/Shanqhai as well as in sates offices in Seoul, Korea and Singapore. Already since summer 2007, Tolatec has been seeking a partner to accompany the planned development of the entire HPTEC Group of Companies and the expansion of the HPTec in China, the most important region for growth in the Printed Circuit Board industry. The decisive point for Tolatec’ s choice of CMN as its globally oriented partner has been CMNs intention to further develop HPTec in all its locations.
Under the strong support of the new shareholder, HPTec will follow its growth strategy of the Kunshan site in China, thus securing the German production line in Ravensburg with its 80 employees as the Technology, Development and Competence Centre for micro-drills and cutters, as well as for customer-specific tool solutions whilst focusing on manufacturing of ultra micro drills and routers for the world PCB and non-PCB industries, with the aim to continue offering the customers premium products and premium services based on a longterm orientated partnership.
