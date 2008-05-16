Contax receive order from TridonicAtco

Contax has just received orders for two Universal System machines from TridonicAtco UK, subsidiary of the Austrian lighting solution giant.

The Universal Radial 8XT has been delivered, and a further VCD/Sequencer 8 Axial system is due for delivery in the next few weeks. Both of these will be installed on a new production line at TridonicAtco’s UK facility. This brings the total number of Universal machines at the site to six, four of which are radial systems and the remaining two, axial

machines.



Explained Peter Thorne, Engineering Manager at TridonicAtco UK Ltd, “We use a mixed

technology product that requires both surface mount and through-hole. This is because in the lighting industry, power cannot be miniaturised. In fact, around 20 – 30 percent of our components need through-hole”.



“Contax has now been appointed the distributor for Universal in the UK. The Company has a good reputation in the industry, and we are now purchasing all our Universal equipment from them,” he said.