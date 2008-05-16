Anglia expands in LCD displays & optoelectronics

Anglia has been chosen by Sharp Microelectronics to distribute its range of LCD displays, Optoelectronics and LSI components in the UK and Ireland.

The Sharp product range includes TFT displays ranging in size from 2.5” to 65” diagonals, for applications including commercial signage, handheld devices and industrial control. Flash memory, high brightness LEDs, laser diodes and photocouplers also form part of the extensive range of products.



“Anglia has a strong portfolio of complementary products, including drivers and control circuitry for displays, and we are confident that this capability will make them an asset in maximising our sales into the region,” commented Rick Fullarton, Sharp Distribution Manager for UK/Ireland.



“Sharp markets high quality LCD displays and its product range is an ideal complement to our existing portfolio,” added Joel Munday, Divisional Marketing Manager at Anglia. “The addition of the Sharp franchise will enable us to offer a choice of displays to our customers across all applications and market sectors.”



The image is not part of the article.