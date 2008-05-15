Handset PCB sales flat in Q2/08

PCB manufacturers expect quarterly sales for handset-related PCBs to be flat or with a mild growth, despite the fact that the Q2 its usually the slow season for handset sales.

Compeq Manufacturing predicts only a mild sequential growth, as customers are mostly booking more for June and the following months, reports Digitimes. Compeq shipped about 40 million handset PCBs in Q1 and is estimated to sell 43 million units in Q2.



Unimicron Technology, with relatively strong handset PCB sales in Q1, expects a mild sales growth.



Unitech Printed Circuit Board said handset demand should hit bottom in May and rebound in June. They estimate a 5% decline in handset PCB shipments. The company shipped about 27 million units of handset PCBs in Q1. A decline in sales from handset, global positioning system (GPS) and automobile customers, coupled with exchange rate pressure, should result in a sequential sales drop of 5-10% in Q2, reports Digitimes.