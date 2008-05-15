Qimonda cuts 350 jobs in Dresden facility

The German chipmaker Qimonda plans to lay off 350 employees in its facility in Dresden.

He staff has already been informed about the plans, said Anja Berger, spokeswoman for the Dresden facility. The production facility in Dresden employs around 3400 staff members and an additional number of temp-workers, reports the dpa-AFX. According to information published in the "Sächsischen Zeitung", a further 250 employees at various temporary employment agencies and other service companies will be affected by the cuts.



The company is fighting the price collapse and significant losses for over a year now. Qimonda had recently announced that the company would lay off every 10th employee, if such a decline should continue. Qimonda employs around 13500 staff worldwide.



How the downsizing should be organised is currently been discussed with the works council, says Mrs Berger. The talks are to be completed as quickly as possible, reports dpa-AFX.