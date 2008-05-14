Essemtec appoints new Marketing Manager

Essemtec has announced that Florian Schildein has been its marketing manager since February 2008.

Mr. Schildein studied Public Management with focus on Marketing at the Potsdam University in Germany. His last responsibility was marketing manager at a Berlin-based punch parts supplier. He replaces Adrian Schärli who was responsible for the corporation’s marketing activities for the last eight years.



Commenting on his new position, Mr. Schildein said, “Essemtec manufacturing equipment is real high-performance gear from Switzerland that also features attractive designs. It is an honor for me to market these products. We have the clear goal of further increasing Essemtec’s leading position in the markets”.