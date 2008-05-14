Will Infineon merge with NXP?

The chairman of German chipmaker Infineon has talked with private equity group KKR about a merger between Infineon and NXP.

The Financial Times Deutschland (FTD) reported that talks between Infineon Chairman Max Dietrich Kley and Johannes Huth, head of KKR Europe, were part of a power struggle between Mr. Kley and Wolfgang Ziebart, Infineon's Chief Executive.



Mr. Ziebart opposes a merger with NXP, reports the FTD. He has long been in favour of disposing of the loss-making Qimonda. No comments were available from Infineon.



Such an entity would have annual sales of over €10 billion and employ around 67,000 staff (exc. memory chipmaker Qimonda).