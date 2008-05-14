Radius brings back production from EMS providers

evertiq reported earlier that Radius Group Sweden is in-sourcing its production as well as investing €1 million in constructing a new PCB assembly department for power supply applications at its plant in Karlskrona. The company had previously outsourced its manufacturing to sub-suppliers in Denmark and Sweden.

The Radius Group has now decided to bring back the manufacturing of its PCB assembly boards. Radius decided to control both the manufacturing and the design of the boards. The company has now invested in 3D-X-Ray, and is also planning to invest in new machinery.



The company told evertiq that it is the Swedish company Nordic Industri, who has produced the PCB assembly boards for Radius in Sweden. However the spokesperson for the company did not know, which company was producing for them in Denmark.



According to the company the reason why they in-source the production, is to offer its customers the whole supply chain.