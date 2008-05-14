PCB | May 14, 2008
AT&S reports record sales in financial 2007/08
AT&S continued its growth in 2007/08, setting new records with sales of EUR 485.7m and net income of EUR 41.3m.
Revenues grew by 4% compared with 2006/07, to EUR 485.7m. Operating profit (EBIT) climbed 29%, to EUR 42.1m. Earnings per share (EPS) advanced 43% to EUR 1.83. “AT&S’s significant increase in market share is reflected in year-on-year growth for the sixth year in a row, with a compounded average annual growth rate (CAAGR) of about 10% for the period. Profit has also grown steadily, with earnings per share (EPS) for this six year period up from EUR 0.05 to a new record high of EUR 1.83,“ reports Harald Sommerer, CEO of AT&S.
Despite ongoing investment in further growth, AT&S has made its continuing commitment to its dividend policy clear. After paying just EUR 0.18 in 2001/02, the Management Board will be recommending a payment of EUR 0.34 per share to this year’s Annual General Meeting, in the light of the Group’s very satisfactory performance.
Production capacity built up in Asia over recent years has played a major role in the AT&S success story. Last year the second plant in Shanghai came into operation, and work has begun on the ramp-up of the third facility. Further capacity increases in China and the construction of a new production facility in India will provide the basis for future growth.
Great emphasis is placed on the continued alignment of the Austrian sites to a purely European market. Proximity to European customers and, specifically, to their development departments has permitted AT&S to gain a lead over its often cheaper Asian competitors thanks to rapid turnaround times, prototyping and small batch production. “The European market, currently worth about USD 3.6 billion, is not going to disappear. If approached and developed in the right way and with the necessary adaptations of the Austrian plants, it will offer potential for AT&S’s industrial and automotive segments in particular,“ explains Harald Sommerer.
The significant weakness of the dollar has had a considerable impact on sales, particularly in such globally oriented markets as the mobile devices sector. At the start of 2001/02 one euro traded at about USD 0.88, and by the end of 2007/08 it was worth roughly USD 1.58. AT&S has now established the majority of its production for the mobile devices market in the extended US dollar area, so that these exogenous effects can largely be absorbed at the level of operating costs. Since the remaining currency exposures have been hedged, the impact of dollar exchange losses is largely confined to revenues and has a much reduced effect on earnings.
“We are highly satisfied with our record results, which reflect the highest annual revenue and net income in the Group’s history,“ reports Steen Hansen, CFO of AT&S.
AT&S today employs more than 6,300 people at its production sites in Austria, India, China and Korea, and in its sales offices worldwide.
AT&S will continue to focus on gaining market share, and will continue to use targeted investment to drive growth. In the light of the current macro-economic risks arising from the financial crisis and the weakness of the US dollar, AT&S currently does not give any precise guidance for the 2008/09 financial year.
Despite ongoing investment in further growth, AT&S has made its continuing commitment to its dividend policy clear. After paying just EUR 0.18 in 2001/02, the Management Board will be recommending a payment of EUR 0.34 per share to this year’s Annual General Meeting, in the light of the Group’s very satisfactory performance.
Production capacity built up in Asia over recent years has played a major role in the AT&S success story. Last year the second plant in Shanghai came into operation, and work has begun on the ramp-up of the third facility. Further capacity increases in China and the construction of a new production facility in India will provide the basis for future growth.
Great emphasis is placed on the continued alignment of the Austrian sites to a purely European market. Proximity to European customers and, specifically, to their development departments has permitted AT&S to gain a lead over its often cheaper Asian competitors thanks to rapid turnaround times, prototyping and small batch production. “The European market, currently worth about USD 3.6 billion, is not going to disappear. If approached and developed in the right way and with the necessary adaptations of the Austrian plants, it will offer potential for AT&S’s industrial and automotive segments in particular,“ explains Harald Sommerer.
The significant weakness of the dollar has had a considerable impact on sales, particularly in such globally oriented markets as the mobile devices sector. At the start of 2001/02 one euro traded at about USD 0.88, and by the end of 2007/08 it was worth roughly USD 1.58. AT&S has now established the majority of its production for the mobile devices market in the extended US dollar area, so that these exogenous effects can largely be absorbed at the level of operating costs. Since the remaining currency exposures have been hedged, the impact of dollar exchange losses is largely confined to revenues and has a much reduced effect on earnings.
“We are highly satisfied with our record results, which reflect the highest annual revenue and net income in the Group’s history,“ reports Steen Hansen, CFO of AT&S.
AT&S today employs more than 6,300 people at its production sites in Austria, India, China and Korea, and in its sales offices worldwide.
AT&S will continue to focus on gaining market share, and will continue to use targeted investment to drive growth. In the light of the current macro-economic risks arising from the financial crisis and the weakness of the US dollar, AT&S currently does not give any precise guidance for the 2008/09 financial year.
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments