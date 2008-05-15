CEO of Cencorp resigns

The Board of Cencorp and CEO Mr. Jouni Suutarinen have signed an agreement concerning termination of cooperation.

Company would like to thank Mr. Jouni Suutarinen for strong commitment to developing of the Company in difficult turning point. The Board of Directors starts its search for a new CEO.



Mr. Hannu Seppälä, Vice President Tester Business, has been appointed as acting CEO starting on May 13, 2008. Mr Seppälä previously worked as entrepreneur in test solutions. Cencorp acquired his company, Salon Hannu Seppälä Oy, in 1999. Mr. Seppälä has been management team member of Cencorp since 2001.