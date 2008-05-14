Cencorp to cut staff in Europe

The Board of Cencorp has decided to rearrange its Finland an Sweden facilities as well as its foreign subsidiaries.

Therefore Cencorp has decided to start personnel negotiations in Lohja and Salo sites, in Singulase Oy and in its Sweden based subsidiary on financial, production-related and restructuring related grounds. The negotiations concern personnel of Cencorp and Singulase Oy in Finland and in Sweden. The maximum number of lay-offs in Finland is 40 employees.



Furthermore, Cencorp examines different options related to its American subsidiary as well as possibilities to out-source its operations in France to a local distributor, who will act as sales and service representative of the products of Cencorp in France in the future.



Target of the rearrangements are savings of approx. €2.5 million in fixed and operational costs. Due to the rearrangements, Cencorp will register non-recurring costs of approx. €0.9 million for Q2/08.