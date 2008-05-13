Kitron receives orders from Kongsberg

Through its subsidiary Kitron AS in Arendal, Kitron ASA has received new orders from Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace (Defence Communication) for military RadioLink worth NOK 28.2 million.

Kitron participated in the development and industrialisation phases of the RadioLink, and the first volume deliveries took place in the fourth quarter of 2007. The new orders have deliveries in the fourth quarter of 2008 and during 2009.