CTP buys Conformal Coating machine

CT Production has purchased a new automatic machine to coat the many products requiring this process for environmental sealing, chemical protection or reduced risk of shorting from foreign matter.

The 3 head APP 654 machine can be used to apply various materials and has spray coat, film coat and needle application methods either vertically or at programmable angles.



The machine is faster, more repeatable and more economic in use of material compared to the hand spray method used at CTP to date. Due to its accuracy it also removes the need to pre-mask and de-mask any no-go areas.



At present, two types of material are used. One is air dried and the other is UV cured. The UV material is more environmentally friendly as it uses a UV conveyor oven to create a catalytic reaction in the material to harden. The air cured type required by some customers uses thinners for application, which must ultimately be dried and vented to the atmosphere.