Chinese earthquake hit Nokia in Chengdu

A local office owned by finish mobile phone maker Nokia was affected by the earthquake which hit China today. The office is located in Chengdu, 66 kilometers from the epicenter of the earthquake.

According to Laurie Armstrong, a Nokia spokeswoman, Nokia evacuated a sales office in Chengdu, which had fewer than 40 employees. She added that there were no reports of injuries among the employees. Some Nokia employees, however, were travelling in the region affected by the earthquake. Nokia is still attempting to locate them. Nokia will continue monitoring the situation and will always put the safety of its people first, Armstrong told News.com.