Radius to in-source production, constructs PCBA department

Radius Group Sweden is taking home production and is investing one million Euros in constructing a new printed circuit board assembly department for power supply applications at its plant in Karlskrona, Sweden.

To enhance the quality control, monitoring, and development, Radisus is planning to in-source its PCBA production for power supply applications. 20 people will work with the new production. The company said that is will not be any problems to find suitable staff in the area. Radius currently has 55 employees in Karlskrona. The new production hall is expected to be in operation after next turn of the year.