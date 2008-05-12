SMT & Inspection | May 12, 2008
Orbotech post net income fall of 34%
Net income for Q1/08 was $3.7 million, compared to a net income of $5.6 million Q1/07. Revenues for Q1/08 totalled $100.5 million, compared to $103.6 million recorded in Q4/07 and the $86.1 million recorded in Q1/07.
Sales of equipment to the printed circuit board (“PCB”) industry relating to bare PCBs were $36.5 million in Q1/08, compared to $50.0 million in Q4/07 and $35.5 million in Q1/07. Sales of flat panel display (“FPD”) inspection equipment were $20.4 million, compared to $10.6 million in Q4/07 and $19.1 million in Q1/07.
Sales of equipment to the PCB industry relating to assembled PCBs were $8.1 million, compared to $8.3 million in Q4/07 and $6.8 million in Q1/07. Sales of automatic check reading products were $2.0 million, compared to $3.6 million in Q4/07 and $2.4 million in Q1/07.
Sales of medical imaging equipment in Q1/08 were $7.3 million, compared to $6.1 million in Q4/07 (the Company acquired this business in August 2007). In addition, service revenue for Q1/08 was $25.5 million, compared to $25.0 million in Q4/07 and $22.2 million in Q1/07.
The Company completed the quarter with cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of approximately $202 million, compared with approximately $206 million at the end of 2007. Non-operating disbursements totalled approximately $2.7 million, comprised mainly of capital expenditures. The Company’s marketable securities currently include approximately $33 million of auction rate securities which are tied to student loans and which have experienced a lack of liquidity during the last three months. However, $5.5 million of these securities were recently tendered at par and will be redeemed later this month. The Company believes that there is no credit risk as to the remaining $27.5 million.
The weakness in the United States dollar vis-à-vis the Sheqel adversely impacted net income during the first quarter of 2008 by approximately four cents per share compared with the fourth quarter of 2007. If the Sheqel-Dollar exchange rate remains at current levels, it is expected to result in a similar adverse impact on net income in the second quarter of 2008.
The Company believes that the decline in revenues from its PCB business during the first quarter resulted from the currently prevailing global economic uncertainty, particularly in North America, and this may continue to impact PCB revenues in the near term. Nevertheless, the long-term success of Orbotech’s Discovery PCB-AOI system has reinforced the Company’s overall leadership position in the PCB industry.
The increase in revenues from sales of FPD products reflects an initial increase in capital investments by LCD manufacturers, resulting from a strengthening demand for panels, a trend which is expected to continue throughout 2008 and into 2009. The Company had another strong quarter in bookings and finished the quarter with a record backlog.
Sales of equipment to the PCB industry relating to assembled PCBs were $8.1 million, compared to $8.3 million in Q4/07 and $6.8 million in Q1/07. Sales of automatic check reading products were $2.0 million, compared to $3.6 million in Q4/07 and $2.4 million in Q1/07.
Sales of medical imaging equipment in Q1/08 were $7.3 million, compared to $6.1 million in Q4/07 (the Company acquired this business in August 2007). In addition, service revenue for Q1/08 was $25.5 million, compared to $25.0 million in Q4/07 and $22.2 million in Q1/07.
The Company completed the quarter with cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of approximately $202 million, compared with approximately $206 million at the end of 2007. Non-operating disbursements totalled approximately $2.7 million, comprised mainly of capital expenditures. The Company’s marketable securities currently include approximately $33 million of auction rate securities which are tied to student loans and which have experienced a lack of liquidity during the last three months. However, $5.5 million of these securities were recently tendered at par and will be redeemed later this month. The Company believes that there is no credit risk as to the remaining $27.5 million.
The weakness in the United States dollar vis-à-vis the Sheqel adversely impacted net income during the first quarter of 2008 by approximately four cents per share compared with the fourth quarter of 2007. If the Sheqel-Dollar exchange rate remains at current levels, it is expected to result in a similar adverse impact on net income in the second quarter of 2008.
The Company believes that the decline in revenues from its PCB business during the first quarter resulted from the currently prevailing global economic uncertainty, particularly in North America, and this may continue to impact PCB revenues in the near term. Nevertheless, the long-term success of Orbotech’s Discovery PCB-AOI system has reinforced the Company’s overall leadership position in the PCB industry.
The increase in revenues from sales of FPD products reflects an initial increase in capital investments by LCD manufacturers, resulting from a strengthening demand for panels, a trend which is expected to continue throughout 2008 and into 2009. The Company had another strong quarter in bookings and finished the quarter with a record backlog.
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments