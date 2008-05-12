Fujitsu to invest in Northern Ireland

Fujitsu plans to invest £8.8 million in Northern Ireland, which would bring 150 new jobs across the region.

The majority of the newly created jobs (120) will be situated in Londonderry and the remaining will be created in Belfast, reports the bbc. The economy minister, Nigel Dodds, who made the announcement in Derry on Monday, said it was a "major boost" for the North-West. The company already employs over 600 people in Northern Ireland.