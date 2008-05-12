Dell expands production lines in Poland

evertiq reported earlier that Dell is expanding the number of employees at its plant in Poland. According to the company Dell will expand the Polish plant further with additional production lines.

Additional to the existing production of laptop computers, Dell will extend the facility with further production lines. It is expected to start manufacturing computer servers in the future.



Lodz is already seeing the wider benefit of having a Dell factory, with sub-contractors and suppliers such as Flextronics and RR Donnelley setting up in the area, bringing additional jobs and investment.