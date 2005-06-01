Huawei HQ, China

Flextronics sign network deal in Asia

Flextronics Network Services, a division of Flextronics International, today announced that it has signed a contract with Huawei Technologies, one of China’s largest Telecom equipment manufacturers. Under the agreement, Flextronics Network Services will be the primarily supplier of network development, installation, test and services in Bangladesh.

Flextronics will also handle the sub contractors needed for this assignment. This will help Huawei to focus on its core business. No terms of the transaction have been disclosed.



Established in 1988, Huawei Technologies is a Chinese private high-tech enterprise which specializes in research and development (R&D), production and marketing of communications equipment, and providing customized network solutions for telecom carriers in different areas. Huawei's contracted sales in 2004 reached 5.58 billion USD, an increase of 45% year on year, among which 2.28 billion USD came from international sales.



Huawei's products are divided into fixed network, mobile network, data communications, optical network, software & services and terminals, ranging from switching, integrated access network, NGN, xDSL, optical transport, intelligent network, GSM, GPRS, EDGE, W-CDMA, cdma2000, a full series of routers and LAN switches, videoconferencing, terminals to other key telecom technology fields. Huawei products are based on its independently designed ASIC chips.