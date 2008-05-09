EMC establishes manufacturing with Celestica

EMC has with the support of Brazil’s Ministry of Science and Technology, established a manufacturing presence in Brazil with the Brazilian operations of Celestica.

Initial manufacturing efforts will focus on EMC’s, CLARiiON family of networked storage systems. This new endeavor will allow EMC to deliver systems to Brazilian customers faster and at a lower cost.



EMC will also initiate its new R&D effort at The Eldorado Research Institute in Campinas, Brazil. This partnership will allow EMC to leverage Brazil’s abundance of software development engineers to develop products that have local and global market demand. The work will initially concentrate on Resource Management and Open Source Software.



Commenting on EMC's announcement, Sergio Machado Rezende, Brazil’s Minister of Technology and Science, said, “We welcome EMC’s new manufacturing and R&D presence and believe it will be a critical accelerator for the information infrastructure ecosystem in Brazil and thereby enhance Brazil’s position as a base for high-technology engineering.”



Joel Schwartz, Senior Vice President and General Manager, EMC Storage Platforms Group, said, “With 60 percent of IT spending coming from outside the US, EMC is focused on aggressively growing our international business. Our expanded presence in Brazil demonstrates a strategic commitment to the Brazilian market and eventually more broadly throughout Latin America.”



Carlos Cunha, Country Manager for EMC Brazil, said, “EMC’s decision to establish a manufacturing and R&D presence in Brazil was made easier through strong government support as well as the availability of advanced infrastructure and engineering talent here. Our efforts will help further extend the value our technologies bring to customers needing to store, secure and backup their information assets.”