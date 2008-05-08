Compal close plant in UK

evertiq reported earlier today that notebook makes Compal plans to open a plant in Poland and Brazil. According to the latest reports the company plans to close down its plant in Manchester, UK.

Compal will open computer plants in Poland and in Brazil, and close its plant in Manchester, United Kingdom. The reason for the closure of the Manchester plant is due to rising salaries, the monstersandcritics reports. The plants in Poland and Brazil will take care of the notebook computer repair. They will also start manufacturing notebook computers later this year.