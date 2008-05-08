EB to cut 59 jobs in Finland

EB (Elektrobit) plans to cut 59 jobs in Finland. The plants that will be affected are Oulunsalo, Oulu and Kajaani.

The personnel negotiations were iniciated in March relating to the Wireless Communication Tools and Radio Network Solutions businesses in Finland.



The company has concluded to production activities of the WCT business. However, the final assembly, configuration and testing operations of the WCT products will be maintained in EB. The company announced to lay of 40 employees mainly at their site in Oulunsalo as a result to these changes. Due to internal transfers to the other businesses and personnel's attrition, the total number of affected personnel came down during the negotiation process.



Due to the weaker than expected demand and due to strong price competition in the R&D services provided by the RNS business, EB started personnel negotiations also relating to the RNS business. As a result, 19 jobs will be cut out, mainly at the sites in Oulu and Kajaani.