TT electronics wins contracts worth $90 Million

TT electronics announces that it has won new contracts worth $90 million over the next five years for the supply of interconnection systems to the US armed forces for use with mobile radio communication equipment.

The new orders have been won by TT electronics' specialist interconnection systems business which is an established supplier to the defence market and is already supplying NATO approved equipment to the majority of the NATO armed forces, including the MoD.



TT electronics' interconnection systems business operates from a global manufacturing base supplying the defence, aerospace and traction markets.



The market position of the business has recently been enhanced through the acquisition of New Chapel Electronics ('NCE') whose complementary operations will provide greater access to the high margin defence and civil aerospace

sectors.