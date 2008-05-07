TT electronics forms global EMS division

TT electronics has announced the formation of its integrated manufacturing services division, uniting the strengths of five electronic manufacturing services businesses strategically located around the world to service its growing worldwide customer base.

The move creates the biggest UK owned global electronic manufacturing services (EMS) organisation and the 25th biggest EMS operation in the world.



TT electronics integrated manufacturing services division provides customers located anywhere in the world with a local point of access to its global manufacturing capabilities. Through the team located at the site nearest to them, customers are offered a powerful resource combining the skills and technologies of five strategically located manufacturing sites under a single umbrella.



TT electronics chief executive Neil Rodgers said, "Our integrated manufacturing services division offers high volume services to customers manufacturing low to medium volumes. These include not only a choice of manufacturing location, to fit the profile of technical skills, quality accreditation and cost environment associated with each project, but also a service package that can extend right out to a fully outsourced logistics organisation. The organisational synergy of the division provides the convenience and flexibility these customers require to address their local and global manufacturing needs."



He added, “We already provide a broad, blue-chip customer base with business partnerships that range from straightforward electronic manufacturing solutions to a comprehensive, tailored product-to-market capability. Our flexible offering is also optimized to the requirements of individual markets, frequently achieving sector-specific accreditations and preferred supplier status. Customers appreciate our emphasis on excellent program management and communications, and utilise our expertise in leading-edge technologies. We are now able to offer our customer a truly global solution from early involvement in product design through to full system integration, packaging and delivery of complex technology products.”



TT electronics sites are located in Perry, Ohio, USA; Rogerstone and Aylesbury, UK; Suzhou City, China; and Kuantan, Malaysia.



