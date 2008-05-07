Electronics Production | May 07, 2008
TT electronics forms global EMS division
TT electronics has announced the formation of its integrated manufacturing services division, uniting the strengths of five electronic manufacturing services businesses strategically located around the world to service its growing worldwide customer base.
The move creates the biggest UK owned global electronic manufacturing services (EMS) organisation and the 25th biggest EMS operation in the world.
TT electronics integrated manufacturing services division provides customers located anywhere in the world with a local point of access to its global manufacturing capabilities. Through the team located at the site nearest to them, customers are offered a powerful resource combining the skills and technologies of five strategically located manufacturing sites under a single umbrella.
TT electronics chief executive Neil Rodgers said, "Our integrated manufacturing services division offers high volume services to customers manufacturing low to medium volumes. These include not only a choice of manufacturing location, to fit the profile of technical skills, quality accreditation and cost environment associated with each project, but also a service package that can extend right out to a fully outsourced logistics organisation. The organisational synergy of the division provides the convenience and flexibility these customers require to address their local and global manufacturing needs."
He added, “We already provide a broad, blue-chip customer base with business partnerships that range from straightforward electronic manufacturing solutions to a comprehensive, tailored product-to-market capability. Our flexible offering is also optimized to the requirements of individual markets, frequently achieving sector-specific accreditations and preferred supplier status. Customers appreciate our emphasis on excellent program management and communications, and utilise our expertise in leading-edge technologies. We are now able to offer our customer a truly global solution from early involvement in product design through to full system integration, packaging and delivery of complex technology products.”
TT electronics sites are located in Perry, Ohio, USA; Rogerstone and Aylesbury, UK; Suzhou City, China; and Kuantan, Malaysia.
This image has nothing to do this with this article.
TT electronics integrated manufacturing services division provides customers located anywhere in the world with a local point of access to its global manufacturing capabilities. Through the team located at the site nearest to them, customers are offered a powerful resource combining the skills and technologies of five strategically located manufacturing sites under a single umbrella.
TT electronics chief executive Neil Rodgers said, "Our integrated manufacturing services division offers high volume services to customers manufacturing low to medium volumes. These include not only a choice of manufacturing location, to fit the profile of technical skills, quality accreditation and cost environment associated with each project, but also a service package that can extend right out to a fully outsourced logistics organisation. The organisational synergy of the division provides the convenience and flexibility these customers require to address their local and global manufacturing needs."
He added, “We already provide a broad, blue-chip customer base with business partnerships that range from straightforward electronic manufacturing solutions to a comprehensive, tailored product-to-market capability. Our flexible offering is also optimized to the requirements of individual markets, frequently achieving sector-specific accreditations and preferred supplier status. Customers appreciate our emphasis on excellent program management and communications, and utilise our expertise in leading-edge technologies. We are now able to offer our customer a truly global solution from early involvement in product design through to full system integration, packaging and delivery of complex technology products.”
TT electronics sites are located in Perry, Ohio, USA; Rogerstone and Aylesbury, UK; Suzhou City, China; and Kuantan, Malaysia.
This image has nothing to do this with this article.
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments