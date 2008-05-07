Incap extends cooperation with RAY

Incap and Finland's Slot Machine Association (RAY) have signed a cooperation agreement on the assembly of slot machines, which RAY will outsource to two manufacturers based on public competitive procurement.

The agreement covers the manufacture of slot machines at Incap's factory in Helsinki for the next four years and its value is around EUR 6 - 7 million per year. The agreement further deepens cooperation between Incap and RAY, as Incap will manufacture PCBs and mechanical parts for the slot machines and in future also assume responsibility for their final assembly and testing before delivering the machines to RAY.



Assembly will be transferred from RAY to Incap during this coming summer and autumn. According to the agreement, four persons from RAY will be employed by Incap under the terms of their current employment contracts. "Our partnership with Finland's Slot Machine Association has continued for a very long time, as we have been collaborating in the manufacture of slot machines for 30 years. The new agreement is an indication of our mutual trust and desire to pursue closer cooperation in the manufacture of even larger product packages," says Juhani Hanninen, CEO of Incap.