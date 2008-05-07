Orbotech opens new demo and<br>training centre in Germany

Orbotech has announced the opening of its new office, demonstration and training centre for electronics assembly solutions in Hameln, Germany.

Featuring the full range of Orbotech’s AOI systems and software tools for defect prevention, the office will be a key location and resource for German manufacturers to learn about the Company’s product offerings and what the company can provide for meeting local production requirements.



Mr. Yoav Harel, President of Orbotech, S.A., commented: “The establishment of this new centre in Northern Germany is an important step in our growth strategy in one of the biggest markets for AOI in Europe. We believe that this new investment to further expand our presence in the German market will enable us to continue to strengthen local customer relationships, support our growing installed base as well as increase our business opportunities in the region.”



To celebrate the official opening today, Orbotech business partners and employees attended an inaugural ceremony and tour at the new facility located at Hefehof 8, 31785 Hameln.



