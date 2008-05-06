Axis appoints new UK managing director

Axis Communications has appointed a new managing director of Axis Communications (UK) after the current UK & Ireland managing director, Steve Gorski, has been appointed US distribution and channel manager, reports sourcesecurity. The new positions will be effective on 19 May 2008.



Mr. Doyle joins the company from his post as EMEA managing director at retail technology group TAG Company. Mr. Doyle previously held senior positions at Thales e-Transactions UK as well as in senior posts at Nortel.



Lars Paulsson, regional director, EMEA, commented: "Phil brings a fantastic experience base to Axis which will definitely help us to continue to grow our business in the UK & Ireland. We are really pleased to have been able to attract him to this role."