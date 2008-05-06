Carl Zeiss opens Technology Center in India

A technology center for industrial metrology opened recently in Bangalore, India. The first facility of this type on the Indian subcontinent was inaugurated by Dr. Rainer Ohnheiser, President and CEO of Carl Zeiss Industrielle Messtechnik and Mr. Ven Raman, Managing Director of Carl Zeiss South and Southeast Asia.

In addition to industrial measuring machines, the technology center also showcases microscopes and medical systems which are used for demonstration and training purposes. Application specialists and Carl Zeiss representatives are available to demonstrate the systems, describe their range of applications, discuss application-specific details and explain how metrology can help improve the quality of parts and components. Moreover, the technology center offers Indian industry 24-hour service for everything to do with metrology. The center's largest and most precise 3D coordinate measuring machine is an ACCURA bridge-type machine featuring MASS technology for the fast change between contact and optical scanning.



India – a future-oriented market

To enhance customer closeness in industry, additional offices will be established in the province of Uttarakhand and in Jamshedpur in the federal state of Jharkhand. Carl Zeiss has 40 employees in India dedicated to industrial metrology, and is planning further, rapid expansion in the near future. About one third of the orders in 2007 came from the automotive industry; further key segments include mechanical engineering and the aerospace industry.