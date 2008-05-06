Power & Signal new distributor for Molex

Power & Signal has been named authorized distributor for Molex products in EMEA, giving the company global authorization to represent Molex products in the transportation sector, reports Connector Supplier.

“Since opening its Germany office in 2000, Power & Signal Group has continued to build local relationships within the transportation sector in EMEA,” says Anthony Jachnycky, president, Power & Signal Group. Power & Signal will focus on building demand creation within the OEM commercial vehicle design centres and engineering teams.



“Molex has invested significantly in research and development to service the specific needs of the commercial vehicle industry globally, and Power & Signal Group will be helping us gain exposure and margin within this very competitive space”, says Greg Faughnan, Molex director of distribution for Europe.