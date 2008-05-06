Samsung Techwin & Valor in Partnership

Samsung Techwin and Valor Computerized Systems Ltd. announce the establishment of a technology partnership for integration of Samsung Techwin’s Pick & Place machine interfaces into Valor’s software products.

The new partnership will initially result in enhanced machine interfaces to Samsung Techwin’s SMT machines for vPlan – Valor’s enterprise-level process engineering tool, and vManage - Valor’s End to End Manufacturing Monitoring and Control solution.



”We recognize Valor as a leading software solution provider in the SMT arena and we believe that this type of cooperation is an important step on the way to enhance our customers’ experience with our machines” said Byung-Ho Chang, Vice President of Samsung Techwin’s SMT Division. “This is a kind of partnership from which all sides, especially the customers, stand to benefit.”



“We are happy to welcome Samsung Techwin into our growing circle of partners,” said David Bengal, VP Marketing and Business Development at Valor. “This is a very important agreement for Valor. The combination of our planning and execution software technologies with Samsung Techwin’s advanced manufacturing equipment will enable Samsung’s large customer base to enjoy the benefits of streamlined and efficient manufacturing, and I am certain that this partnership will only strengthen and deepen over time.”



The agreement will enable Valor’s vPlan software solution to better interface with Samsung Techwin’s SMT equipment and as a result, generate superior manufacturing process definitions (MPD) which include machine NC programming and work instructions. vManage will be provided with an enhanced API (Application Programming Interface) for collecting performance and traceability data from Samsung Techwin’s machines environment. Both companies are targeting the growing demand in the automotive, medical and consumer electronics sectors for tracking and tracing of assembled PCBs.