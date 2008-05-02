Corona invest in Automatic Align from Olec

Rohm and Haas Europe Trading APS (CBT Equipment Division), distributor of Olec Corporation in Italy, has announced that Corona S.p.A have installed an Accutray system with Hybrid Collimation for use in its operation in Italy.

The application will be for inner and outer layer imaging. Mr. Corona, Managing Director at Corona said, “The purchase of the Accutray systems has enhanced our capability of imaging fine resolution with very tight tolerance. This has resulted in improved first time yields and supply of higher technological design.”



