JVC shift to Eastern Europe EMS

evertiq reported earlier that JVC will close down its plant in the UK and transfer the production to Eastern Europe. According to the latest reports the production from the UK plant will be transferred to an EMS provider in Eastern Europe.

JVC will switch from internal production at the UK plant to consignment production by an electronic manufacturing service (EMS) company in Eastern Europe, in order to reduce display product manufacturing costs and increase business profitability. In conjunction with this move JVC will also be reducing logistics and material costs through local part procurement in Eastern Europe.