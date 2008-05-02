Electronics Production | May 02, 2008
Global chip sales up in first quarter
Worldwide sales of semiconductors of $63.4 billion for the first quarter of 2008 were 3.8 percent higher than the $61.1 billion reported for the first quarter of 2007, the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) reported.
March sales of $21.1 billion were 3.4 percent higher than the $20.5 billion reported for February 2008. Sales declined by 5.1 percent in the first quarter of 2008 compared to the $66.8 billion for the fourth quarter of 2007. SIA said the decline reflects a normal seasonal decline from the historically strong fourth quarter.
“Weakness in memory revenue as a result of rapid price erosion masks the overall strength of semiconductor sales,” said SIA President George Scalise. “Excluding memory products, total semiconductor sales increased by a very healthy 11 percent year-on-year.
“Sales were buoyed by growing consumer purchases of electronic products in world markets, more than offsetting the effects of a slowing U.S. economy. Although semiconductor sales in the U.S. grew more slowly than overall worldwide sales, revenues in the first quarter of the year still registered growth of 2.3 percent versus the 3.8 percent growth worldwide year-on-year.
“According to a new Gartner report, PC unit sales grew by 12 percent in the first quarter of 2008, reaching 71.1 million units, with strong sales outside the U.S. and slower sales in the U.S. The U.S. market now accounts for approximately 21 percent of worldwide PC demand – down from over 31 percent just five years ago. Strength in the PC market was reflected in sales of microprocessors, which increased by 13.4 percent year-on-year. Average selling prices (ASPs) for microprocessors declined by a modest 3.5 percent over the past year, while units were up by 17.4 percent.” Personal computers are the largest single end market for semiconductors.
DRAM prices continued to be under pressure despite healthy growth in bit demand. DRAM sales declined by 37.4 percent year-on-year despite a 30.6 percent increase in unit shipments. ASPs declined by 52 percent not taking product mix into account. According to Micron Technology, 512Mb DRAM, prices declined 73 percent year-on-year. Total DRAM bit shipments are expected to grow by 56 percent in 2008, according JP Morgan.
Sales of NAND flash memory revenue grew by 45.9 percent in the first quarter on unit shipments that increased almost 46 percent over last year. Prices remain under pressure. According to Micron, ASPs for 8Gb NAND were down 70 percent from March 2007. SIA noted that NAND flash is widely used in cell phones, MP3 players, digital cameras and other hand-held electronic devices
Unit shipments of cell phones, which account for 20 percent of semiconductor sales, increased by 14.3 percent year-on-year.. “Emerging markets are driving sales of cell phones, reflecting the rapid expansion of consumer markets in these regions,” Scalise continued.
A recent report from Micron Technology underscores the rapid growth of semiconductor content in consumer electronic products. “Micron noted that the memory capacity of a typical PC has more than doubled from 2006 to 2008, to 1,817 MB on average this year,” said Scalise. “The company also reported that the DRAM content of a typical handset has tripled from 12 MB to 36 MB, while the NAND content of a handset has increased by more than 1,300 percent to 412 MB this year.
“Healthy sales of electronic products in world markets continue to drive demand for semiconductors. Global demand is in line with our expectations given current economic conditions, and we remain optimistic for the year,” Scalise concluded.
“Weakness in memory revenue as a result of rapid price erosion masks the overall strength of semiconductor sales,” said SIA President George Scalise. “Excluding memory products, total semiconductor sales increased by a very healthy 11 percent year-on-year.
“Sales were buoyed by growing consumer purchases of electronic products in world markets, more than offsetting the effects of a slowing U.S. economy. Although semiconductor sales in the U.S. grew more slowly than overall worldwide sales, revenues in the first quarter of the year still registered growth of 2.3 percent versus the 3.8 percent growth worldwide year-on-year.
“According to a new Gartner report, PC unit sales grew by 12 percent in the first quarter of 2008, reaching 71.1 million units, with strong sales outside the U.S. and slower sales in the U.S. The U.S. market now accounts for approximately 21 percent of worldwide PC demand – down from over 31 percent just five years ago. Strength in the PC market was reflected in sales of microprocessors, which increased by 13.4 percent year-on-year. Average selling prices (ASPs) for microprocessors declined by a modest 3.5 percent over the past year, while units were up by 17.4 percent.” Personal computers are the largest single end market for semiconductors.
DRAM prices continued to be under pressure despite healthy growth in bit demand. DRAM sales declined by 37.4 percent year-on-year despite a 30.6 percent increase in unit shipments. ASPs declined by 52 percent not taking product mix into account. According to Micron Technology, 512Mb DRAM, prices declined 73 percent year-on-year. Total DRAM bit shipments are expected to grow by 56 percent in 2008, according JP Morgan.
Sales of NAND flash memory revenue grew by 45.9 percent in the first quarter on unit shipments that increased almost 46 percent over last year. Prices remain under pressure. According to Micron, ASPs for 8Gb NAND were down 70 percent from March 2007. SIA noted that NAND flash is widely used in cell phones, MP3 players, digital cameras and other hand-held electronic devices
Unit shipments of cell phones, which account for 20 percent of semiconductor sales, increased by 14.3 percent year-on-year.. “Emerging markets are driving sales of cell phones, reflecting the rapid expansion of consumer markets in these regions,” Scalise continued.
A recent report from Micron Technology underscores the rapid growth of semiconductor content in consumer electronic products. “Micron noted that the memory capacity of a typical PC has more than doubled from 2006 to 2008, to 1,817 MB on average this year,” said Scalise. “The company also reported that the DRAM content of a typical handset has tripled from 12 MB to 36 MB, while the NAND content of a handset has increased by more than 1,300 percent to 412 MB this year.
“Healthy sales of electronic products in world markets continue to drive demand for semiconductors. Global demand is in line with our expectations given current economic conditions, and we remain optimistic for the year,” Scalise concluded.
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments