ITT to close UK Flex Circuit plant

Sources within Brighton bomb makers confirmed today that it’s the Flexible Circuits Division (FCD) within EDO MBM Technology Ltd. will close its operation in Briton, United Kingdom.

EDO MBM Technology makes parts for military equipment and computers. The Brighton facility will close or be sold off by November this year. Paul Hills, MD of EDO MBM has been seeking a buyer for the business since instructed by his new bosses at US parent corporation ITT. Sources close to Paul Hills said the decision had already been made to sell the business or shut it down and sell the building. The factory is EDO MBM's second Brighton factory. This was reported by Indymedia.



This image has nothing to do this with this article.