Flextronics to acquire Finnet Services

Flextronics Network Services, a division of Flextronics International, today announced the acquisition of Finnet Services Oy, an installation and maintenance division within Finland based telecom conglomerate Finnet.

Finnet has 37 different companies within the telecom sector. Finnet Services has 17 employees of which will be transferred to Flextronics. Through this deal, Flextronics will strengthen its network services on site for different solutions such as instalments of PBX, voice, data and WLAN. No terms of the transaction have been disclosed.