Ericsson sells its shares in Anoto

Ericsson has sold its shares in Anoto Group AB to Norden Technology AS of Norway. Ericsson previously owned 17.9 percent of Anoto Group AB.

Ericsson's ownership of shares in Anoto Group was divided among two different Ericsson entities, Ericsson Holding International BV with 15,194,766 shares representing 12.9 percent of the capital stock and number of votes, and Ericsson Shared Services with 5,943,299 shares representing 5 percent of the capital stock and number of votes. Ericsson no longer has any shares in Anoto Group AB.



The Anoto Group licenses a digital pen and paper technology allowing partners to develop products and solutions using the Anoto functionality. Anoto technology is not related to Ericsson's core infrastructure technology for mobile communications.