NCAB plans to increase staff in Germany

evertiq spoke to Florian Lauterbach, manager of the NCAB’s German office about the future plans of the group in Germany.

NCAB believes the PCB production will face a radical change over the next coming years. While many factories close all over Europe, Asian manufacturers invest in new production facilities.



Additional, the European market is multifarious. Scandinavia, for instance, depends on the telecommunications segment, especially on Ericsson and Nokia. The production of PCB has almost completely been outsourced to Asia. Central and Southern Europe on the other hand focuses on the Automotive, Aerospace and Medical segments and relies on regional production centers and manufacturers.



Most companies import PCBs from Asia, with the number still growing, as €500 Million of European imports show. The implementation of the EU RoHS directive forces the electronics industry to invest heavily in all segments.



Florian Lauterbach says, that the NCAB group has specialised in the provisioning of PCBs. Additional to the existing 8 offices in Europe and China, the group opened a new office in Germany last year. It currently employs 6 staff, mainly for the customer service and technical support. They focus on customer relations in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.



The office reported a turnover of € 1,2 million last year. The manager plans to increase the turnover to €20 million by 2010, which would correspond to that of the Swedish office. There staff shall also be increase by 3 more service members by the end of the year.