TVAB's Polish facility goes as planned

The construction of TVAB’s new facility in Lødz, Poland is going to plan.

“The construction is well on time and the planned move in August -September is feasible”, says TVAB Polska President, Mr. Gunnar Holmberg.



The new facility will also be spear-heading the new “Lean Manufacturing” principle to TVAB. All production and other activities will be centered on one floor, new equipment and trained personnel will be ready in Q3/08.