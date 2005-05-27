IPA replaced as cleaner at Sanmina-SCI

Sanmina-SCI has switched to Zestron SW for underside cleaning and has thereby replaced the former cleaner IPA.

The reason for the replacement is to reduce the number of solder balls per board to comply with the IPC-610 standard. When trying to optimize the processes IPA failed to give the needed results, therefore Sanmina-SCI had to look for other alternatives. Now Sanmina-SCI has chosen ZESTRON®.



ZESTRON® has already delivered benefits such as, prevention of solder balls, shorter process time and higher flash point.